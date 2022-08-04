To the Editor:
I’m voting for Lewis Mudge for Senate, and I want to encourage others to do the same. He is invested in our towns in Chittenden County, serves tirelessly on the Charlotte Selectboard and has three kids in the school system.
He continually sacrifices his time for the town and embodies the essence of a volunteer legislator. This is the kind of person we need to represent our new district in Montpelier. Professionally, Mudge works as a human rights advocate. I have watched him Zoom in on selectboard meetings from the Central African Republic where it is 2 a.m. His continued work in the human rights field shows that he has the principles to represent our communities.
When Mudge moved to Charlotte from Kenya with his family he immediately got involved in our local church, teaching at the Sunday school, where he shows patience, energy and a sense of humor.
He is running against three incumbents, but we have three votes in this race. I encourage readers to mark Lewis Mudge as one of their votes on Aug. 9. He will serve us well.
Mike Dorsey
Charlotte
