To the Editor:

I’ve read John McClaughry’s editorial articles for years and controlled my impulse to counter his opinions on many occasions. However, after reading his recent guest perspective — “Upcoming legislative session evokes metaphor of 1889 Johnstown flood,” Dec. 1, 2022 — I reached my limits of self-restraint.

The metaphor referenced in the article comparing the recent state election gains in Democratic representatives to the catastrophic Johnstown flood of 1889 was one I could not ignore. It is an insult to our common sense and truly insensitive to the tragic loss of an entire community and more than 2,000 lives.

The article states the Global Warming Solutions Act is an example of polices that will now flood the Legislature because Democrats have a larger majority in the Statehouse. In my opinion, rather than relying on scare tactics, McClaughry and the Republican Party should be asking themselves why the Democratic Party continues to make incremental gains in Vermont.

For example, when many in their party continue to deny and minimize the climate crisis, it makes many voters believe the Republican Party is out of touch with their real-world issues. It is time for the Republican Party to admit that society’s continued reliance on the fossil fuel industry and its responsibility for increasing catastrophic climate disasters is a problem that needs immediate action. Voters realize that a lack of action is a major reason for the increasing cost-of-living in Vermont.

Republicans in Vermont should reflect on what is turning voters away from their party. I suggest a more-recent catastrophe — such as the Jan. 6 insurrection, which had the fingerprints of a political party — as a better disaster to reference to understand the outcome of November’s election.

Phil Pouech

Hinesburg