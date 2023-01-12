To the Editor:
It seems John McClaughry of the Ethan Allen Institute in his opinion piece in the Jan. 5 edition of The Citizen would prefer that we not even try to do good. (“If it quacks like a duck, it’s still the clean heat standard”)
Don’t attempt to do what is right if there is no noticeable benefit that accrues to yourself at every turn seems to be McClaughry’s message, one that I can’t imagine Ethan Allen himself would have said as he attempted to help forge a nation.
Should we only do good if all the rest of the world is doing good?
“Let us follow up in the rear” seems to be McClaughry’s moral position. Will others benefit besides myself? Might I be asked to pay more to help others?
It’s hard to imagine that Christmas just passed.
Joshua May
Charlotte
