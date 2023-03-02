To the Editor:
I have been grateful for the opportunity to serve you on the Hinesburg Selectboard for the past six years. I have found I enjoyed working with the other selectboard members, town manager and assistant town manager. It has been gratifying for me to get to know our town and the people who live and work here in a deeper way. I feel it has been an honor that you have elected me to serve you in the past, and I am hoping you will choose to elect me again because, finding I still have strength, interest and enthusiasm, I have decided to run for another three-year term on the board.
In the past, reporters have asked me about my goals as a selectboard member. My answer today is the same as it was in past years: my goal is to serve the people of Hinesburg to the best of my ability. I believe, as the Quakers say, “every person has a piece of the truth.”
I seek to hear and be open to all those pieces of truth, all those different opinions and points of view to get a whole picture. I hope to work together with you, the people of Hinesburg, to make our town the best place to live and work that it can be, preserving our agricultural landscape while carefully making space for new growth in housing and business.
I will be honored and grateful if you vote for me.
Merrily Lovell
Hinesburg Selectboard chair
