I want to clarify my vote on the Official Map as it was described in the December 12 issue of The Citizen, “Packed House at Lot 15 Discussion”, by Scooter MacMillan. Although most of the article was accurate and clearly described the actions at the meeting, I did not feel my vote on the Official Map was accurately reported. I spoke to Scooter about his incorrect reporting, and he suggested that I write a letter to the editor as the issue is a bit complex.
Many community members came to the meeting. Many voiced their opposition to having Lot 15, now referred to as item 34, designated as a park, and some voiced their support of it. I stated that I was having trouble with the idea of the town putting in a public park without the landowner’s approval. The conflict between the rights of the landowners and the goals of the Official Map was a big problem for me. I am concerned about the storm water issue, though, and think that Lot 15 serves a valuable function in absorbing excess water during storms such as the one we had on Halloween night. However, Steve Giroux convinced me that the state regulations will protect the storm water features of Lot 15. Therefore, I voiced my approval for removing item 34 from the Official Map as a public space for a park.
Andrea Morgante had written a letter about a different issue with the Official Map, one that had been installed back in 2009. That was a proposed road across Patrick Brook. Andrea felt that road was encouraging development in the floodplain, which is not something we want to do as we are looking toward increased precipitation in the future.
I asked Alex Weinhagen and Maggie Gordon for clarification on this proposed road. I then voted against accepting the Official Map because of this issue of encouraging growth in the floodplain.
I am very grateful to all the people who came to the December 4 meeting to express their ideas. This strong, passionate citizen involvement is one of the things that makes Hinesburg such a vibrant community. I am also grateful that we have lifted the Lot 15 issue off the Official Map. This issue has bitterly divided our town for many years. Now, I am hopeful that we can move forward with respect and understanding for our different viewpoints, and work together collaboratively to continue to create the warm, walkable, friendly, affordable town we all want to live in.
Sincerely,
Merrily Lovell
Hinesburg