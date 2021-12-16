To the Editor:
All politics may be local. The same, however, cannot be said of viruses.
The unfortunate Charlotte mask debate, reported under your alliterative headline about it, locally took place in the only forum available. That is because of Gov. Phil Scott’s refusal to consider a statewide temporary requirement to help us all get past what is now by far the worst phase of this pandemic in Vermont.
The lack of contact with reality on the part of some participants aside — only oldies and fatties die: Really? That’s it? — the Charlotte Selectboard and others around the state have been given a Hobson’s choice: Enact a temporary mandate with little chance, unless adopted similarly by communities neighboring and beyond, of affecting the spread of this scourge or don’t and risk being pilloried by those of us who understand the importance of masking right now.
So, damned if it did or did not adopt the measure, local officials were trapped, again by virtue of the governor’s recalcitrance. We should be clear-eyed, if not virus-free, about where the responsibility for this mask mess lies.
Joel Cook
Charlotte
