To the Editor:
This letter is long overdue. I am surprised by the amount of trash that is deposited along Route 116 toward Starksboro, especially past the community school after the speed limit rises from 30 mph to 40 mph.
I thought that Vermont residents were so proud of their beautiful surroundings that they wouldn’t ever consider littering in their own environment. I now see that they are not ashamed to shed their trash outside their vehicles’ windows, to keep their interiors trash-free.
I know drinking and driving is illegal. So is littering.
It reminded me of a song I learned long ago, called “The Litterbug Song,”
“Litterbug, litterbug, shame on you,
Look at the terrible things you do.
Littering, cluttering every place.
My, but it’s disgraceful.
Litterbug, litterbug, where’s your pride?
Making a mess of the countryside.
Spoiling and soiling each lovely view.
Shame, oh, shame on you.”
— produced by Walt Disney, 1961
Well, that’s the short of it. I am a newcomer to town, saddened by the cans, bottles and all litter that lies on the roadsides.
Barbara Levy
Hinesburg
