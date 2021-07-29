To the Editor:
We all rely on broadband internet every day. And the global pandemic made access to high-speed affordable internet even more vital for our jobs, education and healthcare. But the truth is, millions of us don’t have access to internet service. And for those of us who do, it’s often unreliable and too expensive.
This isn’t just an access issue — it’s a civil rights issue. People without broadband access are disproportionately Black, Latinx, Indigenous, rural or low-income.
But together we can change that. The Charlotte Library has joined with dozens of organizations on a groundbreaking Consumer Reports research project that could ultimately reveal whether Americans are getting what they’e paying for when it comes to high-speed internet service.
Using the data collected in this research study, Consumer Reports will push companies and the government to change broadband internet for the better in the United States — making it more affordable and more accessible for everyone.
To participate, all you need is a few minutes of your time, an internet connection and a copy of your internet bill.
This information will help determine whether internet costs and reliability vary because of where you live, because of lack of choice in internet providers, or because of exorbitant fees and charges. Your input couldn’t be timelier, as policymakers in Washington, D.C., are debating this summer whether to expand broadband internet access and make it more competitive, so we all have more choices of providers.
Let’s make sure our community is represented by participating in this project. It’s quick, easy, and you’ll also get to test your internet speed.
Take the survey: bit.ly/3iH9lvb.
Susanna Kahn
Tech librarian, Charlotte Library
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.