To the Editor:
Many people familiar with Lake Iroquois know exactly how important the lake is to them. But in mid-November, the Lake Iroquois Association discovered a new way to gauge just how special one of the most popular bodies of water in Chittenden County is to its fans.
Alison Marchione, lake shoreland coordinator for the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, notified me, current president of the Lake Iroquois Association, that the lake had achieved Lake Wise Gold status.
The Vermont Agency of Natural Resource’s Lake Wise Award program “aims to inform, teach and change the current lakeshore development practices from clearing shores and building sea walls to practices that are more lake friendly and known to effectively protect the lake.”
The program was developed to educate lakeshore property owners and incentivize them to invest and implement best management practices that enhance shoreline protection. Shoreline property owners undergo an assessment of their parcel of land, which must meet specific criteria set forth in the program to be awarded the coveted Lake Wise Award designation.
For a lake to achieve gold status, 15 percent of a lake’s total shoreline property owners must receive the Lake Wise Award.
Lake Iroquois is the third Vermont recipient of Lake Wise Gold status, joining Echo Lake and Seymour Lake in the Northeast Kingdom.
Shannon Kelly
Lake Iroquois Association
Hinesburg
