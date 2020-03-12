I write to respond and expand upon the recent Letter to the Editor, “Lake Iroquois Improvements”, from Daniel Sharp. With one exception, I agree that Dan got it right. The parts with which I wholeheartedly agree are educating power boaters, supporting shoreline protection, and continuing the many other activities aimed at controlling the milfoil infestation in the Lake. These other projects include educating lake users, the greeter and boat wash program, supporting lake friendly landscaping, diver-assisted suction harvesting (DASH), benthic mats and hand pulling milfoil. The Lake Iroquois Association and others have invested much time and many resources in each of these activities. The results have been beneficial, but they have not stopped the spread of the milfoil. Milfoil is an invasive and its means of propagation, as pointed out in Dan’s letter, is through plant fragments, which are very successful at rooting.
To date the approaches on which Dan and I agree have been actively anda judiciously pursued and will continue to be a part of any program going forward. Yet, they have not proven sufficient. Further they cannot be made sufficient without intrusions that are not acceptable or likely and costs that are not supportable. Many lakes in Vermont and elsewhere have found this to be the case and have turned to careful and limited application of a short lived and targeted herbicide. The herbicide approved by the state and used by these other water bodies is ProcellaCOR. It has proven to be successful and needs to be a part of the mix of ways that Lake Iroquois uses to get control of this infestation.
Without doubt this is a complex circumstance we find ourselves confronting. The level of commitment, research and care put into the assessment of the alternative ways to address this challenge has been significant. I have been encouraged by the capacity of those planning the proposed approaches to listen closely to the science, the pros and cons of approaches, and the concerns put forth by others. I am equally as impressed with their willingness to change their minds as the evidence and information warrants.
I am quite sure that we would all like to have no invasive infestation. We are not in that position. Taking no actions or insufficient actions will continue to cause the degradation of the lake, destroying its native species and, ultimately, the Lake’s health.
Robert Kenny
Hinesburg