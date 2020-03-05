Efforts to address ecological problems in Lake Iroquois should be based on facts and scientific knowledge. Geologically, Lake Iroquois is a glacially formed kettle pond with a relatively deep basin surrounded by shallow littoral areas.
Ecologically, the lake is eutrophic, with a high level of phosphorus, nitrogen, chlorophyll and aquatic plants. It has been eutrophic for decades, evidenced by the 1972 chart showing extensive “weed beds” in the north end and in several shallow spots.
Recent efforts have concentrated on the invasive Eurasian watermilfoil plant. This invasive species is confined to the shallow, littoral areas of the lake. The milfoil plant is spread primarily by plant fragments chopped up by propellers.
In some spots, native plants, such as lilies and pondweed, compete successfully with milfoil. Milfoil and other plants do not grow in the deeper areas of the lake. The eutrophic problems of high nutrient content and algae pervade the entire lake.
Other than phosphorus, nitrogen and some chloride, the lake’s waters contain little or no chemical pollutants. Bass fishing is excellent. Much of the lake’s shoreline is wooded.
There are, however, significant portions of the shoreline that continue to be clear-cut to the shore. Shoreline buffers are scientifically known to improve water quality and are protected by the Shoreline Protection Act. Trees along the shoreline provide shade that inhibits the growth of milfoil.
Rather than funding plant toxins and herbicides in an attempt to control the ecosystem, efforts to improve water quality should be directed to extending shoreline buffers, eliminating clear-cut shores, concentrating plant harvesting in littoral areas of the lake used by power boats and educating power boaters about the importance of avoiding fragmenting milfoil plants.
Undertaking these clean alternatives to the milfoil problem can be supported by the entire community.
