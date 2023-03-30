To the Editor:

In his guest perspective, John LaBarge writes that Vermont only emits five tons of carbon dioxide a year. What if people read that and believe it? Maybe it was a typo? (“Is the new Affordable Heat Act really about saving the planet?”, March 23, 2023)

A closer estimate is nine million metric tons. A little different than five.

And what if we project that logic to the world? Nothing will get done. India is saying the U.S. got to grow unencumbered, and the U.S. says China emits more than us. The bottom line is we are all in a rapidly sinking ship and the most we can do is fix the holes in front of us.

Should we choose not to because others aren’t? It probably won’t get fixed, but it might sink a little slower and when it does sink, we can say to our children that we tried.

Gregory Ranallo

Charlotte