This letter is in strong support of the use of ProcellaCOR at Lake Iroquois.
My wife and I have owned a camp on Lake Iroquois since 1975. We have used it full time each year from June-September along with our daughters and, more recently, our grandchildren.
ProcellaCOR has been used in four other water bodies in Vermont, with Department of Environmental Conservation approval, with terrific results and no complaints by any residents or users of those lakes. This statement of ‘no complaints’ has been attested to by public officials at all four lakes (Lake St. Catherine, Lake Morey, Lake Hortonia and Burr Pond).
DEC has a copy of a letter written to DEC by the VT Department of Health in April 2019 stating that this herbicide targets only Eurasian Water Milfoil and nothing else. It is entirely safe to use to combat EWM. I also have a letter written by a chemist that attests to this fact.
I know that the Lake Iroquois Association will provide all lake residents with drinking water. I also know that the LIA is expected to test the water every 48 hours (a requirement of DEC) to determine its safeness to be ingested (something I would never do anyhow). It is interesting to note that the four lakes treated in Vermont found the very first test results (48 hours after treatment) came back clear (ingestion permitted).
Killing EWM, not affecting other fauna or flora, water being clear in 48 hours or less, no complaints at other lakes which used ProcellaCOR all make this product the right solution at zero risk. Currently, Lake Iroquois is essentially non-navigable due to EWM. Small and large boats get tangled up in it. Swimmers get bogged down in it, or choose not to go swimming. (I’d hate to hear of a swimmer being tangled up in EWM and drowning. Proper treatment can avoid that scenario.) Other methods such as Diver Assisted Suction Harvesting or weevils (all previously used at Lake Iroquois) are significantly more expensive, more time consuming, and can disrupt the sediment at the bottom of the lake (the latter potentially affecting drinkability).
Not addressing the EWM problem with an effective and a relatively cost-effective solution also has the significant potential of affecting property values, and could have a negative impact on tax revenues on properties on the lake.
DEC will only allow remediation of EWM in 40% of the lake per year. The areas in most need of treatment (and where EWM is densest) are the northern end of the lake (the beach area), fishing access and around the small rock island. Given focus in those areas, treatment directly in front of camps is highly unlikely – further minimizing ProcellaCOR being anywhere near private property.
As one public official recently said, “The higher the emotion, the lower the logic.” I urge readers to look at the benefits of ProcellaCOR, the major negative impact of EWM on Lake Iroquois, the success of ProcellaCOR in both Vermont lakes and elsewhere around the country, chemist reports, and make the right decision that saves the lake, town tax income, and recreation for all of us and future generations.
It is clear to me that opposers to the use of ProcellaCOR made many misstatements (and some outright lies) in local papers and at the recent Hinesburg Selectboard meeting (Wednesday, May 6). Since I was not at the Selectoard meeting, I will leave it to attendees (including selectboard members) to gather FACTS and make the right decision.
I strongly urge you and the town to get facts and support the use of ProcellaCOR to save Lake Iroquois.
Roger Crouse
Shelburne and Lake Iroquois