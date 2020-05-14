I am in favor of using Procella-COR for treatment to mitigate the milfoil in Lake Iroquois. My family has been coming to Lake Iroquois for close to 30 years. My children have grown up on the lake. We all consider it our “little bit of heaven” in this crazy world.
Unfortunately, it is not the same lake we so enjoyed in those early years. The milfoil (a non-native species) has slowly but surely been advancing in its quest to overtake as much of the lake as possible. It is now to the point where I feel something of a major impact needs to happen in order to gain some control, so that we all might enjoy the lake as we used to.
I would like to thank the Lake Iroquois Association for all their efforts and funding to try and make a difference in the quality of the lake. The Greeter program and the wash station at the lake access. Suction harvesting, along with constantly monitoring water quality, experimenting with projects like the weevils, the public education about run-off and what types of plants to use at lake fronts to help slow erosion. All of these efforts have a positive effect on the health of our lake. Many property owners have hired and paid for divers for several years to pull milfoil in front of their properties.
But it is not enough. The LIA has tirelessly continued to search for the right tool to fight the milfoil infestation. Procella-COR will not get rid of the milfoil altogether, but it is hoped that the application, along with other measures in place will give us back our lake as it should be – without the foreign invasion of milfoil.
Procella-COR seems to be a safe and effective way to combat the milfoil. I fear if we don’t do something now, the infestation will continue, and the lake will become mostly swamp land.
Sarah Haggerty
Arlington