It has been nearly two weeks, and I am still thinking about the wonderful Champlain Valley Union High School 2020 graduation ceremony.
With the way this spring had gone, we anticipated an air of consolation at the ceremony. On the afternoon of June 12, we headed off in the car to go the Expo unsure what to expect. What a lovely surprise to be greeted at the entrance by a group of teachers and administration, dressed in school colors, holding signs, waving and cheering.
The mood in the car immediately transformed. It was an amazingly uplifting start to the proceedings.
From there, things only got better. Representatives from the police and fire departments met us on the way to the field, smiling and waving. Upon entering, we couldn’t help but notice the large stage and unmistakable 40-foot “jumbotron” projecting the scene on stage for all to see.
Once staff helped us park at a safe distance from one another, we tuned in to the radio to listen, drive-in style. As we waited for the ceremony to begin the student band, The Fonies, amazed us with their creativity and polished sound. The St Andrew’s Pipe Band kicked things off followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and Maryn Askew’s beautiful rendition of our national anthem.
Mekkena Boyd, Sophie Dauerman, Jackson Neme, Kaytlyn Young and Alden Randall gave thoughtful and inspiring speeches. We were impressed by singing performances by two student ensembles that included Kianna Ayer, Maya Phelan, Caitlyn Southworth, Sydney Hicks, Emily Friedrichsen and T Weishaar. Principal Adam Bunting and speaker Rahn Flemming gave impassioned speeches that demonstrated how much they care for the students.
Student and social justice activist Christel Tonoki gave a particularly poignant and timely speech that drew honks and cheers of support from the crowd. Since the ceremony was also streamed, friends and relatives could watch from their computers at home. Our family, spread all the way from Vermont to Philadelphia, Seattle, California and England, watched in real time, texting their support.
To say that we were impressed and touched by the monumental effort put forth on behalf of the graduates is an understatement. I want to thank each and every person who was involved for their hard work. My family will cherish our memories of graduation 2020.
I wish all the best to this talented group of students, wherever the future may lead them.
Liza Wright
Charlotte
