A couple of weeks ago I filed to run for re-election to the Vermont House from the Chittenden 4-1 legislative district. The Democratic primary will be held on Aug. 11, and the general election will take place on Nov. 3. It has been an honor to serve Charlotte and southwest Hinesburg for the past 10 years, and I’m asking you to grant me that honor once again.
This is a very important election year for several reasons. We are currently dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic and the economic fallout that has caused. We are also going through a self-examination of our attitudes towards race and the inequities of the justice system not just in other parts of the country, but here in Vermont as well. At the same time, we cannot forget about the climate change crisis.
In a normal year the legislature would have adjourned sometime in May. The unusual circumstances facing us this year have extended the session and changed the character of our deliberations beyond anything that we could have predicted when we convened in January. We have, however, persisted to respond to the economic turmoil affecting all Vermonters while balancing the need to address concerns that normally occupy our time.
As a member of the House Energy and Technology Committee I have been and will continue to be focused on policies that will both address climate change and mitigate its effects on Vermont. I have also been working in my committee to expand access to high-speed broadband across the state, the lack of which in many areas has become acute as Vermonters try to work from home and students have been forced to learn from home. The greatest task that the legislature has faced is determining how to allocate the $1.25 billion of Coronavirus Relief Funds that Vermont received through the federal CARES Act in a way that will get Vermonters and Vermont back on its feet. I ask for your support to allow me to continue working for a Vermont that works for everyone.
Rep. Mike Yantachka
Charlotte
