To the Editor:
Just sharing some thoughts around the ongoing police budget discussion.
First, I believe that all people should be fairly compensated for their work, and that includes our town’s police officers. If our salaries are not comparable to similar towns like Richmond, Jericho, Underhill, the salaries should be adjusted.
I also hope that town manager Todd Odit is, or will be, conducting exit interviews with any officers who leave. It is important for him to have direct feedback from these officers on why they left, whether it is due to salary or other reasons.
There is a saying along the lines of, “show me your budget and you show me your priorities.” Looking at our town budget it seems that our main two priorities are roads and police. I truly believe that discussion around top budget items is a good thing, not a bad thing.
Research shows that increased police spending does not make towns safer. Police respond to crime; they do not prevent it. One can look at every major city in this country and see that regardless of the billions of dollars spent on policing, crime is still happening.
If we want Hinesburg to grow and stay safe there are options our community can take beyond a police-only approach. The town could significantly increase funding to the Hinesburg Community Resource Center. This could allow our town to hire a case manager and a social worker to ensure that all residents of Hinesburg can access food, child care and mental health services.
Investing in these foundational services is an amazing way to fund not only the safety of our town, but also the long-term well-being of Hinesburg and its residents.
Finally, thanks to all those who have shared their thoughts and opinions so far. While these discussions may be messy, as long as they remain civil, they can produce new ideas and ways forward.
Christina Deeley
Hinesburg
