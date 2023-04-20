To the Editor:
Hinesburg’s Selectboard recently formed a new Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Committee. The committee is charged with developing tools, frameworks and recommendations to the selectboard and town manager to use as Hinesburg seeks to establish a culture of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging across all aspects of town governance and policies.
The committee works to assist the town in evaluating its operations for inequities and areas in need of a diversity lens. It serves as a resource to provide guidance for town management, including but not limited to town committees and the selectboard. The committee’s work specifically focuses on policies and practices within the town’s formal structure.
It was not established to plan cultural events or comment on current events. It does, however, seek input from people who live, go to school and own a business in Hinesburg specific to town policies and their implementation across town departments. The Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Committee is planning an open house for late July to introduce the committee and its work, to answer questions and to gather information.
The committee meets on the first and third Tuesday evening of the month at the town hall. Currently there are six members who have been seated for two- or three-year terms by the selectboard. There are an additional three, one-year terms open to persons who demonstrate a commitment to equity among all persons — regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity, or expression, age, or disability and socioeconomic status — and will actively and respectfully participate in the mission of the committee. More information about the committee can be found at hinesburg.org.
Joy Dubin Grossman, assistant town manager
Miles Hickok,
Mike Loner, selectboard member
Enrique Peredo,
Karen Tronsgard-Scott,
Kate Webster,
Hinesburg Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.