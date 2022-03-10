To the Editor:
There seems to be an 800-pound gorilla in the room when it comes to limiting police staffing in Hinesburg. What do we do when a solo officer needs backup or what about counting on outside agencies for primary patrol? I’ve hardly heard anyone mention these elements.
I’ve never been a deputy or a trooper, but I’m retired from being in management and administration in a very large law enforcement agency. I’ve dealt with the what-if scenarios, such as a compromise between budget, staffing, patrol area and call volume. My experience ranges from patrol to hosting large meetings with elected officials.
The reality is that on a local, county or state level, outside agency staffing can never be relied upon for backup or primary patrol.
I’m not intimate with the details of Vermont State Police operations, but from a quick glance at their staffing, training and area of responsibility, I can make some educated guesses. In broad terms, to permanently add two troopers to each shift at each barracks would probably take four to five years. This is due to attrition, promotion, length of selection process, academy and field training officer training cycles and the shifting needs of each barracks. Adding more towns to each barracks’ area of responsibility will make those numbers even more limited.
Our troopers from the Williston barracks are already pressed enough at times, without added strain of another town’s call volume and the patrol area spread more widely. A trooper in Charlotte may be the only one able to break free from patrol to respond to a family fight in Eden. Think about that response time.
Your emergency call in Hinesburg could come in at a time when police in Shelburne or Williston or the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department are unable to assist, leaving the response to state police. The nearest trooper who is available may be many miles away. While the state police would be assisting with their absolute best efforts, that may not be sufficient to help you in time.
Finally, everyone is focused on the overall amount of the police budget, but it’s nearly the same as the previous year, as Chief Anthony Cambridge has pointed out. It’s essentially level-funded because the selectboard decided to add the benefits they had been paying in the past to the budget that voters saw.
Don’t keep the Hinesburg Police Department from having the money to do its job by ignoring the fact that we may be pushed to have to rely on other agencies to assist. Those agencies will not always be able to provide the response time that’s needed.
David North
Hinesburg
