Did you know that Vermont was the first state to designate a day of the year to clean up litter along the roadsides? And on that day in 1970, 50 years ago, participation and results far exceeded expectations? About 95% of the 2,400 miles of the interstate and state roads, and 75% of the 8,300 miles of town roads were cleared of garbage.
Thanks to Governor Deane Davis and Senator George Aiken, we have a wonderful tradition which inspires Vermonters to get out and de-trash this beautiful state. In our town, Green Up Day has had a robust turnout every year with tons (yes, tons!) of litter removed from our roadsides.
This year Green Up Day is Saturday, May 30. We will be at the Quonset Hut site at Charlotte Central School from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
To round out the weekend, there is a compost sale and e-waste recycling at the Quonset Hut site, and a group clean-up of the Charlotte Park and Wildlife Refuge.
This year we will be giving out green bags for trash and optional clear bags for redeemable and recyclable plastic containers. Bags will be available at Spear’s Corner Store and the Old Brick Store. They can also be picked up at The Quonset Hut site on Saturday.
You can carry just a green bag and put everything in there, or you can carry both bags and separate trash from recyclable items. Please do not leave filled bags on the roadside—they must be returned to the Quonset Hut.
Volunteers are needed. My co-coordinator Ken Spencer and I would love to have helpers at the Quonset Hut. Our website has all the information you need. Visit CharlotteVTGreenUpDay.com or contact me at farafieldfarm@gmail.com with any questions or to sign up.
I don’t know about you, but it warms my heart to see folks out cleaning up our town together. It says so much about how we care for this land and shows how important it is in so many ways to keep trash from piling up. Whether driving, biking or walking around town, isn’t it great to not see that junk? And to share a collective feeling of stewardship?
Thank you for helping out on this special day.
Kim Findlay
Green Up Day Coordinator