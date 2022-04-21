To the Editor:
The Charlotte Grange says a loud and ringing thank you to the whole Charlotte community. Over one hundred townsfolk donated to our online auction, generating hundreds of generous bids and counterbids over the course of the week. We raised important funds that will let us keep the lights on at the Grange Hall in East Charlotte and continue to plan for our future work.
This year’s Grange programs are energized and going strong. We’ve already held a successful clothing drive for low-income families, started a conversation with Charlotte farmers, and plans are well in-hand for our summer concert series Grange on the Green. This work is all driven by our enthusiastic and dedicated volunteer members, and it is both heartening and inspiring for us to see so much support and messages of encouragement from the wider community.
Thank you again on behalf of all the members of the Grange and we hope to see many of you as our programs take shape through the year.
Mike Walker
Charlotte
