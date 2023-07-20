To the Editor:

I’m glad to see that the authors of the guest perspective and letter to the editor in the most recent issue of The Citizen have “turned the page” on Rob Roper’s nasty whining complaints that Christians are being victimized by a refusal to send tax funds to pay for education at religious schools. (July 13, 2023)

James and Kathleen Bruce, Josh May and Katheryn Blume have made detailed, valid and highly articulate points about the necessity of an absolute separation of church and state, particularly in regard to education.

I can only add that I’ll be damned if any of my tax dollars go to schools that teach that the supernatural is truth and bigotry is divine will.

Peter Modley

Hinesburg