To the Editor:
I’m glad to see that the authors of the guest perspective and letter to the editor in the most recent issue of The Citizen have “turned the page” on Rob Roper’s nasty whining complaints that Christians are being victimized by a refusal to send tax funds to pay for education at religious schools. (July 13, 2023)
James and Kathleen Bruce, Josh May and Katheryn Blume have made detailed, valid and highly articulate points about the necessity of an absolute separation of church and state, particularly in regard to education.
I can only add that I’ll be damned if any of my tax dollars go to schools that teach that the supernatural is truth and bigotry is divine will.
Peter Modley
Hinesburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.