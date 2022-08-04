To the Editor:
I work across Chittenden County, and I support Lewis Mudge as a candidate for state Senate. He is on the selectboard in Charlotte. I ran against him for his current seat and have been very impressed with his leadership and positive influence thus far.
To be clear, I don’t agree with him on everything but have learned that we have very similar goals and visions for the future. I would rather vote for a politician who stands by his convictions and engages in discourse than one who bends to whatever direction the political winds are blowing.
I will also say this for Mudge: He always seeks input and opinions before taking a decision, even if it is one that may not be popular with all of his constituents. Additionally, he really enjoys the minutia of helping run a town, which will be an asset in Montpelier. He also cares about our towns in Chittenden County and wants to see them do well.
Mudge has three small kids in the public school system and he’s invested in our communities. He wants to see business growth and housing expansion without losing sight of Vermont’s principles and while protecting our green space.
In a world where too many politicians focus on getting the message right, I want someone who will just do the job, listen to his constituents and try his best. I’m voting Mudge.
Mike Dunbar
Charlotte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.