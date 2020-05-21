I am writing to express my shock and disgust at the way that Hinesburg resident Elizabeth Deutsch spoke to and treated Chris Conant at the May 6 selectboard meeting.
My family has known Chris and the Conant family for a long, long time, both as fellow farmers and summertime residents of Lake Iroquois. I myself worked for Chris at Claussen’s Greenhouses one summer. Chris is one of the nicest, most sincere people you will ever meet.
He deserves the utmost respect and it was incredibly upsetting to me to read this. I think it’s shameful that Deutsch used such profanity and personally attacked someone who gives so much back to his community and cares so much about the lake.
Sara Wilson
Hinesburg