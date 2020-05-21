I am writing to express my shock and disgust at the way that Hinesburg resident Elizabeth Deutsch spoke to and treated Chris Conant at the May 6 selectboard meeting.

My family has known Chris and the Conant family for a long, long time, both as fellow farmers and summertime residents of Lake Iroquois. I myself worked for Chris at Claussen’s Greenhouses one summer. Chris is one of the nicest, most sincere people you will ever meet.

He deserves the utmost respect and it was incredibly upsetting to me to read this. I think it’s shameful that Deutsch used such profanity and personally attacked someone who gives so much back to his community and cares so much about the lake.

Sara Wilson

Hinesburg

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.