I write in response to Mr. McClaughry’s recent rant against renewable energy “Like California, Renewable Energy Means Blackouts,” Sept. 10.
Besides a litany of half-truths and outright lies, he fails to mention energy storage as a possible solution to the resource adequacy issues occasionally experienced in a renewable energy-powered electric grid. The fact is that energy storage projects are being developed in California right now by private companies at a feverish pace, based on market signals alone. These projects will provide firm, largely clean energy at times when demand outstrips supply.
The energy storage market is growing here as well, with various large (by Vermont standards) projects under development and others now in operation. The electric grid of the future must not just be reliable, but also flexible, resilient and clean, and energy storage will play a meaningful role in that regard.
Complaining about the closure of a nuclear facility more than five years ago meanwhile won’t do anything to help deliver the grid of the future.
Evan Osler
Charlotte
