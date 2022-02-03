To the Editor:
Regarding reducing budgets for both the Hinesburg police, fire and rescue departments, I believe this is entirely uncalled for. It is not the police or fire department — or even highway department — that makes up the largest amount of taxes. It is the education tax that, year after year, goes up and up. This past year my husband and I paid $5,194 in school taxes, compared to municipal taxes of $1,901.
Witness this comment from Selectboard member Dennis Place: “I just want to say that if you vote the police budget down, it doesn’t mean you’re voting against having police. You just don’t like the budget.”
Place followed that by advocating for smaller police department, which is budgeted for six full-time officers, so clearly, he did not mean what he said.
This is very frustrating for me. These officers have always done what is best for both this community and its people and they don’t deserve to see their budget reduced.
There was a time when the community understood what the police do for us, and I hope that the residents of town will not let this happen.
To all of you, chief Anthony Cambridge, Sgt. Caleb Casco and officers Jeremy Hulshof, Frank Bryan, Brett Lindemuth, Brian Fox, Bill Wager, Ben Hollwedel and Dan Silver, please except this heartfelt message from me that I appreciate everything you have done for this town every day and night.
Lynn Izzo
Hinesburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.