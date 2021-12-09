To the Editor:
Anyone looking for housing — a rental or ownership — knows there is a problem. Units are hard to find, costs are high and whatever comes on the market disappears almost instantaneously. There is no one solution to this lack of housing, and affordable housing, defined as costing 30 percent or less of one’s income, is even harder to find.
One approach to increasing the supply of housing at a lower cost is building accessory apartments. And there are other potential benefits.
Have you ever considered adding an apartment to provide rental income to help with mortgage payments or property taxes? What about providing housing for a family member or health care giver? Or to provide housing for parents so they can age in place?
These possibilities are all possible in Hinesburg by adding an accessory apartment. An accessory apartment can be within the primary residence or can be a separate structure. You can consider converting a garage or barn into living space.
Any single-family home on a residential lot can add an accessory apartment by simply obtaining a building permit. If the planned project meets zoning requirements, there is no need to apply to the Hinesburg Development Review Board. An accessory apartment is a lower cost option as no land needs to be purchased since it is already owned, and less building materials will be needed due to it being less square footage.
If this is of any interest to your situation, be sure to check out the short video by the Hinesburg Affordable Housing Committee on accessory apartments at hinesburg.org/affordable-housing-committee or contact Carl Bohlen at larcredsox@gmavt.net or Alex Weinhagen at the town offices at 802-482-4209.
Carl Bohlen
Hinesburg Affordable Housing Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.