To the Editor:
With the price of fuel oil hitting $4.65 per gallon this month along with corresponding increases in propane and natural gas, it is a good thing that we are reaching the end of the heating season. While there is not much we can do about these price increases in the short term, there are steps that can be taken to help reduce our heating costs over the long term.
A key step is to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels.
The last two issues of The Citizen contained opinion pieces that were critical of the clean heat standard bill (H.715) that was passed by the House in March.
Both pieces, one by Rep. Sally Achey (March 24) and the other by John MClaughry of the Ethan Allen Institute (April 7) focused on the potential to increase the price of propane and oil for heating while ignoring the benefits that Vermonters will realize because of the program.
Achey predicts that prices will increase “up to $8 to $10 per gallon,” admittedly a “back of the napkin” estimate. McClaughry is similarly critical and paints a picture of the extra dollars going into “the pockets of the heat pump installers, weatherization contractors and the army of bureaucrats.”
Both these commentators miss the point. Adoption of a clean heat standard will help all Vermonters —homeowners and renters, including low and moderate-income alike — to reduce the need for fossil fuels by improving building efficiency through weatherization and by encouraging alternative heating methods like heat pumps and advanced wood heating. In addition, since Vermont’s electricity source is more than 60 percent fossil-fuel free, greenhouse gas emissions, which drive climate change, will be significantly reduced.
Dependence on fossil fuels has subjected us to record-high fuel prices, 80 percent of which is going out of state and into the record profits of oil companies. That’s where the real hit to consumers’ wallets is coming from.
Changes induced by the clean heat program will provide the very jobs that McClaughry cited, save Vermonters money, and keep most of the price of heating in-state to boost our economy. The clean heat standard will be a win for Vermont consumers, a win for our economy and a win for our environment.
Rep. Mike Yantachka
Charlotte
