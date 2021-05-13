To the Editor:

I am appalled by Hinesburg Fire Chief’s homophobic social media post and hollow apology. He claimed to have not read the meme before sharing, but most memes are not meant to be a lengthy read. Chief Al Barber is a public official and should be held accountable.

Barber does not seem to understand why his post was harmful and why it is causing such public outrage. His post was demeaning to the LGBTQ community. It was divisive and devalued human beings. It was one of many questionable social media posts. Seeing these makes me question if Hinesburg is a safe place for women, the LGBTQ community, and other marginalized populations. It makes me wonder what the culture is like inside the fire department and whether the public can truly be served.

There have been dozens of posts on Front Porch Forum about Chief Barber – some saying he is a great person who has served the community and some pointing out that this behavior is unacceptable. I do not know Chief Barber, but his character is not on trial here. His behavior is on trial. A person can still be friendly and have homophobic views and biases.

We cannot tolerate this kind of behavior. Ignoring and dismissing this behavior is dangerous. It sends a message to the LGBTQ community that they are unwanted in Hinesburg. It teaches our children that powerful people can say and do inappropriate things without consequences.

I have a firm belief that people can change and that this moment can be one of growth for Chief Barber, but new leadership may be necessary for the town to heal. We need someone who can foster a culture of inclusivity, diversity, understanding and love for all people. We need this now more than ever.

Emily Mars Raymond

Hinesburg