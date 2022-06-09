To the Editor:

While I appreciate The Citizen’s coverage of our work, “Charlotte works on major land use regulations overhaul,” May 26, 2022, to update our town zoning regulations, I’d like to correct two points on the Charlotte Planning Commission’s current focus, which misquoted me:

Tearing down a rotting tool shed now requires two board reviews only within Charlotte’s Thompson’s Point zoning district (seasonal summer cottages). This is one of many fixes the commission hopes to complete this year. Anywhere else in town, you can tear down a toolshed — or a house, barn or other structure — without a permit, as a matter of right.

While it’s true that some sections of the Charlotte land use regulations are now out of compliance with state statute, that’s a universal challenge for towns and cities across Vermont. Every municipality has some lag time between when the Legislature adopts new laws that render parts of local zoning bylaws obsolete, and when towns adopt updates to bring their bylaws into compliance. But the sub-headline that our regulations are “just plain illegal” is inflammatory and takes my comments out of context.

The three important take-aways I wish The Citizen had highlighted instead:

• Every town in Vermont, not just Charlotte, faces these challenges.

• Now that they have the time to focus 100 percent on planning, our planning commission is being pro-active in fixing these issues.

• Most of the Charlotte land use regulations are in full compliance with state statute as is and remain in full legal force and effect while we work to fix these issues.

Charlotte’s volunteer planning commission and development review board members are not in lockstep agreement about how we should amend the land use regulations, and what needs to be done to bring them into better alignment with the voter-adopted town plan. Members have different points of view, which tend to get sorted out as we work our way through this public process.

For example, some members might prefer we further restrict development in our rural district, or not allow denser development in our village centers. So, my quotes in that article should be read as a broad-brush summary of those challenges. I was not speaking on behalf of the town or the boards, just providing context for the process that’s now underway.

Finally, residents have multiple chances to weigh in on this process. Every planning commission meeting is open to public participation. Current drafts of the commission’s proposed amendments to the regulations are on the town website.

We welcome public comments and feedback on our work products. There will be at least two warned public hearings this summer and fall before the draft amendments are finalized and placed on the local ballot for a vote in November. If you agree that the regulations need improvement, we hope residents will stay tuned and get involved.

Larry Lewack

Town planner, Town of Charlotte