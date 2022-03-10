To the Editor:
Thank you for taking the time to vote and to all the volunteers that made it happen. Special thanks to those that supported the Charlotte Volunteer Fire & Rescue Services budget. For those of you who did not vote in favor of our budget, we would like the chance to discuss it with you if you still have questions.
Please leave questions on our website cvfrs.com and we will be happy to answer them. Feel free to leave a request to be contacted directly, email or phone, and we will be happy to respond.
Fritz Tegatz
Board president, Charlotte Volunteer Fire & Rescue Services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.