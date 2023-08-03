To the Editor:

I moved to Hinesburg two years ago from Framingham, Mass., my home state. I’m a married retired senior and I was very homesick for the first year in Vermont. (“Hinesburg seeks a new director,” July 20, 2023)

I didn’t enjoy reading until I started college. Even after I had two daughters, it was my husband who took them to the library. In Framingham I used the two libraries often after they were grown.

Since moving to Hinesburg, I’ve gone to the Carpenter-Carse Library on average twice a week to browse for books and films, to print materials from newspapers or magazines, to sit in a quiet space outside of home to read, to see the activity materials for children, to read notices on their bulletin boards, to pick up library passes, to pick up my books on reserve, and to attend many special events.

The current library director drove me to an event at a library in Essex Junction that interested both of us. The library staff also greet me by my name, which helped cure me of homesickness. I have decided that this library is as important to me as our local fire and police departments. I feel safe and welcome there. I read more now than I ever did.

Anne C. Sullivan

Hinesburg