To the Editor:
As a supporter of Mike Yantachka’s record in the Vermont House, I take offense at Chea Waters Evans’ characterization of his efforts as “bait and switch” concerning Prop 5. (“Evans announces House bid,” June 30, 2022).
Although it likely was painful for him to forego his personal opinion, he did so in order to recognize and follow the wishes of the majority of his constituents — no bait involved.
For the record, Yantachka did not ask me to write this letter and I did not discuss it with him or anyone else.
Dorothy Pellett
Charlotte
