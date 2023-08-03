To the Editor:

OK, hang on a moment. I just read Tom Evslin’s “Helping hand shouldn’t become indispensable crutch,” and I feel like my brain is about to implode. So, let me make sure I’ve got this straight. (July 13, 2023)

At a time when the United Nations has said global inequality is at a record high, the richest 10 percent of U.S. households have 70 percent of the national wealth, and 10 percent of U.S. households can’t get enough food, at a time when we are living through a rapidly unfolding climate catastrophe in which much of humanity (including Vermont) has spent the last few months struggling to survive through heat, fire, smoke, drought, famine and floods, Evslin (who has, ironically, built a robust business trucking fossil fuels around) is prophesying about the dangers of being too generous with those who have the least?

We are told that right now is an auspicious moment to “wean people from dependencies that should never have been allowed to develop since there are jobs available for all skill levels.” Of course, this assumes those jobs are stable and secure, pay a genuine living wage, are situated in communities where people can afford to live, provide necessary benefits like health insurance (don’t get me started on health insurance), and do not exploit or demean their workers. Anyone placing bets on that?

As James Baldwin famously said, “Anyone who has ever struggled with poverty knows how extremely expensive it is to be poor.”

It’s a well-honed, time-honored tradition to blame under-resourced and overburdened people for their own woes, and suggest, in one way or another, that a combination of tough enough love and firm enough bootstrap-pulling will solve the problem.

I don’t buy it. These folks are struggling because of unjust systems designed to benefit the designers while keeping the downtrodden extremely well-trod. Civilizations don’t collapse because of too much compassion. They collapse when they cannot bear the weight of their own inequities.

Kathryn Blume

Charlotte