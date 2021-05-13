To the Editor:

I feel compelled to write about the issue currently facing Hinesburg and our Fire Department. I speak as a Hinesburg resident, a gay woman, and parent of a firefighter/EMT.

The first thing that I want to say is that Al’s post was really ignorant. It was offensive by any objective standard, and Al should be embarrassed by its presence on his page. He was wrong to post it and right to take it down. He was also right to apologize, but I do wish in “owning it,” he had sought to put less distance between himself and the incident and instead used it as a catalyst for real and positive change.

I understand and am sympathetic to the shock and outrage being felt by so many, especially those in the LGBTQIA community. I can see why some are publicly wondering, will you really answer my call? And, while I have no formal connection with the department and am not speaking on their behalf, I want you to know that I also have no doubts that this is a team of people who are there for all of us, whenever we need them.

And in that team I include Al, who has been so instrumental in building the department we have — one that is inclusive in terms of gender, socioeconomic status, politics, education-level, strengths, interests and past mistakes. Al has helped to build a fire community that is as positive for its members as it is for our town. The Hinesburg Fire Department has saved many lives —including those of the people who don the coats and rush to our aid.

What if, moving forward, this situation became a jumping off point for the Chief to lead the department into a new era? What if the Chief were to catapult the department into the 21st century by taking steps such as changing its official name to the Hinesburg Firefighters’ Association and working with groups like Outright and the Hinesburg Equity Group to ensure that their service and recruiting are inclusive also of queer people and people of color.

Why give Al another chance? Because the man that we thought we knew is still there (we’re just more aware of him as a complex human who has his own learning to do), because he has given a second chance to so many, because he has the potential to come through this wiser and more empathetic, and because he has the ability to spread a message of fairness and inclusion to people who, while part of our town, do not share our outrage.

I choose to believe that good can come out of this, that Hinesburg can become better than we were before. I choose to believe that growth is messy and hard. And I choose to extend a hand to a man who has done so much for so many — in the hopes that we can all move forward together.

Al, be a man of action. Show the town that you seek to understand more deeply how your posts have affected those you have both harmed and long dedicated yourself to serving. Make an apology of action. Learn more, share more, speak out. Let this be the misstep that leads to a giant step forward for Hinesburg Fire.

Jen Bradford

Hinesburg