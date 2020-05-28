The Citizen’s May 14 cover article headline “Milfoil Curse Haunts Selectboard Meeting” includes a focus on the release of an f-bomb, shocking actually, if that’s the record of the Hinesburg May 6 video-conference meeting.

Still, regarding the matter of that discussion, I’m not sure which is worse, reading of an inferred f-bomb at the slip of a tongue, or the real prospect of bucketfuls of florpyrauxifen-benzyl aquatic herbicide released into Lake Iroquois.

Florpyrauxifen-benzyl is the short chemical name for ProcellaCor, which had the trade name ProcellaChlor (White Paper) originally, a mere hint of its full chemical name given by law on its product label. People might even want to wash their mouths out of all those chloro(s), fluoro(s), phenyls, and esters after reading it, or just shake their heads.

Since the focus put before us was on f-words, the previous permit application proposed using the aquatic herbicide fluridone (Sonar). Had that permit application not been denied by the VT DEC its five-year use plan would still be in effect today. Those who effectively opposed the use of fluridone saved all parties a boat load of (expletive) money. If all the raves we are hearing about florpyrauxifen-benyl today must be then all the raves we heard about fluridone several years ago was just talk.

Roger Donegan

Hinesburg

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.