The Citizen’s May 14 cover article headline “Milfoil Curse Haunts Selectboard Meeting” includes a focus on the release of an f-bomb, shocking actually, if that’s the record of the Hinesburg May 6 video-conference meeting.
Still, regarding the matter of that discussion, I’m not sure which is worse, reading of an inferred f-bomb at the slip of a tongue, or the real prospect of bucketfuls of florpyrauxifen-benzyl aquatic herbicide released into Lake Iroquois.
Florpyrauxifen-benzyl is the short chemical name for ProcellaCor, which had the trade name ProcellaChlor (White Paper) originally, a mere hint of its full chemical name given by law on its product label. People might even want to wash their mouths out of all those chloro(s), fluoro(s), phenyls, and esters after reading it, or just shake their heads.
Since the focus put before us was on f-words, the previous permit application proposed using the aquatic herbicide fluridone (Sonar). Had that permit application not been denied by the VT DEC its five-year use plan would still be in effect today. Those who effectively opposed the use of fluridone saved all parties a boat load of (expletive) money. If all the raves we are hearing about florpyrauxifen-benyl today must be then all the raves we heard about fluridone several years ago was just talk.
Roger Donegan
Hinesburg