On Tuesday, Nov. 3, the residents of Hinesburg will be voting on whether the town and fire department should start a town ambulance service to be operated by the Hinesburg Fire Department.
Over the next several weeks leading up to voting, Hinesburg Fire Department will be posting information and F.A.Q.s regarding the ambulance service. We will also be hosting informational meetings.
An independent third party has prepared a five-year budget for the ambulance service. The data was compiled from St. Michael’s Rescue, the budget prepared by Chief Plante in 2019 for the selectboard, and knowledge of the Charlotte Rescue ambulance operations. The proposed budget may be found on our website home page at hinesburgfd.org by clicking the link Ambulance Service 5-year projected budget.
The two biggest expenses to starting an ambulance service are the ambulance and the equipment. Thanks to a generous benefactor, the first ambulance, which will be a new unit, is being donated to the town. Aside from a stretcher – which comes with the ambulance – and a few small items, the department currently has the required equipment in service on Med 100, its first response vehicle.
We understand early voting starts in September. We ask everyone to please review the budget and contact us at info@hinesburg.org, or Chief Barber directly, with any questions regarding the ambulance service.
Hinesburg Fire Department Public Informational Meetings
Join the Hinesburg Fire Department for a series of Informational Meetings about the future of a Hinesburg Operated Ambulance Service.
The meetings will be held at the Hinesburg Fire Station, 10340 Route 116, Hinesburg.
Saturday, Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.
We will follow all COVID meeting guidelines as put forward through the state. Masks and social distancing will be required. We will follow current guidelines for gatherings. Attendees may be subject to temperature checks and screening questions.
Eric Spivack
Assistant Chief, Hinesburg Fire Department
