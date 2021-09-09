To the Editor:
“Politics is about the improvement of people’s lives. It’s about advancing the cause of peace and justice in our country and the world. Politics is about doing well for the people.”
— Former U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone, D-Minnesota
Vermont law requires political parties to reorganize in every odd-numbered year by electing members at town caucuses and then sending representatives to county committees, which send representatives to the state committee meeting. In a few weeks Vermont’s political parties will be reorganizing at the local level.
When Vermonters register to vote, we do not have to declare a party affiliation. Only in presidential primaries are we asked which party’s ballot we want. While many Vermonters value their independence and prefer not to be affiliated officially with a political party, there are good reasons to align with a party that represents your values.
First, your voice is important. A political party is nothing more than the people who affiliate with it. It gives an individual more influence over the implementation of those values.
Second, in numbers there is strength and the ability to translate the commonly held values into policy. Third, it provides a network for people to come together across the state and across the nation to work toward those policy goals.
I believe that there are certain issues that are not up for debate: climate change, racial justice, voting rights, marriage equality, high-quality education, affordable health care for everyone, a livable minimum wage and fair taxation. Across America it is the Democrats who are fighting to combat climate change, standing up for marriage equality and gender equity, leading campaigns for racial equity and to end the criminalization of marijuana, protecting our rights in the workplace in the voting booth, and at home.
If these are issues that are also important to you, then I invite you to join me, Charlotte Democratic chair Braxton Robbason, and other Charlotters on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. for our reorganization caucus. We will elect town party officers, including chair, vice-chair, secretary, treasurer and delegates to the county committee, which will hold its reorganization meeting in October.
We recommend that you join us via Zoom, but you can also attend in person at the town office if you wear a mask. If you prefer to attend remotely, contact me 802-233-5238, myantachka.dfa@gmail.com or Braxton Robbason 646-594-0232, braxton.robbason@gmail.com.
If you reach voicemail, leave your name, phone number and email address, and a Zoom link will be sent to you.
Rep. Mike Yantachka
Charlotte
