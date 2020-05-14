In March 2020, the Lake Iroquois Association along with the Lake Iroquois Recreation District filed with the state to allow ProcellaCOR, a chemical herbicide, to be used to control Eurasian watermilfoil (milfoil) in Lake Iroquois. Back in 2017, LIA requested a permit to apply the herbicide SONAR for the same purpose; that request was denied.
Milfoil has a long history, being present in Lake Iroquois for over 30 years. Historically, boats are the primary conduit for introducing milfoil into a lake. And once milfoil is present, power boats notoriously accelerate its spread.
Over the past few years, LIA has supported multiple efforts to eradicate milfoil, including scuba diver hand-pulling, suction harvesting, benthic barrier matting, the greeter program for visiting boaters, continued water quality monitoring, stream remediation projects, etc.
Milfoil is aggressive and opportunistic. If LIA truly seeks to control milfoil, then it needs to take all action possible, including addressing one of the most important factors in the spread of milfoil around the lake – propeller driven boats. Day use power boats harbor milfoil fragments and spread them from lake to lake, and boat propellers exacerbate milfoil spread within a lake.
Milfoil spreads by stem fragmentation and underground runners. Motorboats running through a milfoil bed act like “food processors” chopping the plant into pieces, greatly accelerating regeneration as each piece is now ready to reestablish itself as an independent plant.
The lake areas targeted for herbicide injection are in the liminal zone – where sunlight compels growth. After herbicide injection, the lakebed cannot, and will not, remain suspended in this cleared state. The herbicide will not protect against future regrowth, so this cleared lakebed will be open for recolonization by both native and invasive species. Milfoil, being virulent and opportunistic, will reestablish as a pioneer species, and once again outperform native plants.
If the state and LIA are serious about eliminating milfoil, they need to integrate motorboat limitation as a control method in the plan. This means closing the boat access, excluding treatment areas from motorboat usage and limiting speed and/or motor HP on the lake during the five-year treatment period.
Applying herbicide will not eliminate milfoil from Lake Iroquois. And without addressing power boat usage on the lake it makes little sense to invest all the other proposed labor and money in an effort to manage this invasive species.
Melinda Petter
Williston