I am voting for Bill Lippert because he has our best interests at the core of what he does every day.
Bill Lippert’s experience and background in counseling makes him a more empathetic and compassionate representative. He brings years of experience and knowledge to the table when he represents Hinesburg.
Bill Lippert is a leader whose thoughtful and thorough approach to every piece of legislation brought before him, makes him highly respected.
This is the constancy and dedication we need in our government.
Read all about his accomplishments and how he tirelessly champions every citizen’s needs and Hinesburg as a whole: legislature.vermont.gov/people/single/2018.1/14522
Re-elect Bill Lippert so he can continue the difficult and time-consuming work he does.
Every vote matters! Get out there and vote! Aug. 11 and Nov. 3.
Natacha Liuzzi
Hinesburg
