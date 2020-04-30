I am writing in response to Meg Handler’s letter of April 16 in which she expresses her opinions regarding the use of the herbicide Procella-COR in Lake Iroquois.
I have been a resident of Lake Iroquois for the past 30 years and have seen the steady decline in water quality along with the rampant spread of Eurasion Milfoil – a foreign invasive plant – particularly in the past eight years. Boating is nearly impossible in many parts of the lake – sail, motor, paddle – all are inhibited. I have a few opinions of my own.
A dictionary definition of the word “infest” is “to inhabit or overrun in numbers large enough to be harmful, threatening or obnoxious.” I think that pretty much describes the situation in the lake. The milfoil growing in the lake has slowly and steadily squeezed out the native plant life and is now the most abundant plant in the lake – covering 70 acres or more and increasing each year. Milfoil is not a native plant – it is foreign invasive species and certainly does not contribute to a natural community in the lake, contrary to what was written by her.
Lake Iroquois has not always been a weedy lake as she states. It may have been at one time, but the north end “weed bed” that she refers to was for years clear and navigable without problems.
It is true that eradication of the milfoil is probably not possible. But control and mitigation is, with thoughtful, careful, professional management. No one is trying to make the lake “swimming pool” clean as mentioned by her. The goal is to try and keep the lake useable for boating and recreation for now and future generations. If allowed to continue with no mitigation, I can see Lake Iroquois simply becoming an unusable bog.
Procella-COR is the herbicide targeting milfoil with promising results. Scientists are always striving for a better, more effective and safer herbicide. This is done through research and development and not with disregard for humanity.
I especially take issue with her very last sentence which states, “It will not improve water quality, natural ecology or community resource of Lake Iroquois.”
I don’t know where someone gets the information to make such a statement that may be accepted as fact by some, when indeed it isn’t.
Roger D. Jones
Williston