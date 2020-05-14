I am writing today, not as a property owner on Lake Iroquois, but as someone who first visited her 16 years ago and fell in love with her beauty and charm. Back then you could swim from the shore out into deeper water and not get tangled in milfoil. You could motorboat from the dock and not get milfoil wrapped around your prop, and you could canoe and kayak anywhere on the lake and not have to worry if you were going to get hung up in a mat of milfoil. This is no longer the case.
I have spent every summer vacation on this lake since first visiting, and also many, many weekends not only enjoying the lake but working to help maintain and upgrade one of the beautiful cottages that surround her. During this time, I have witnessed the Eurasian milfoil situation get worse and worse. It has impacted every water sport in one way or another. I fear that if it continues on its current course, that it will not only have an irreversible effect on recreation, but on the ecosystem of the lake. This will result in an even bigger financial burden on the property owners.
The Lake Iroquois Association was formed and has been working diligently on improving water quality for all. However, their efforts have not gotten ahead of this invasive species. Just to be clear, chemical treatment of the Eurasian milfoil is not my first choice to battle this nuisance, but I believe the time has come to take that step. It is my understanding that the use of ProcellaCOR is not a one and done treatment, but it is my hope that this treatment would allow the Lake Iroquois Association the chance to control the milfoil and return the lake to the one I first fell in love with.
David Beebe
Arlington