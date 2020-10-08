David Zuckerman and Molly Gray

Democratic gubernatorial nominee David Zuckerman, left, and Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor Molly Gray at a party rally in Montpelier on August 13, 2020.

 Photo by Mike Dougherty/VTDigger

Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman says Molly Gray should be the next occupant of his office. His wife, Rachel Nevitt, doesn’t seem to agree.

Nevitt, who along with Zuckerman co-owns the Full Moon Farm in Hinesburg, posted a blistering critique of Gray, a first-time candidate who handily won the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor, on Facebook last Tuesday evening, Sept. 29.

“On Friday, My husband banged the gavel of the Vt State Senate for the last time,” Nevitt wrote in the post on her personal page. “It is phenomenally sad to think that all of his hard work and dedication to the people of Vermont over the last 20+ years could be ‘replaced’ by a lying, manipulative, self-serving power-hungry individual who has only ever bothered to vote in ONE election…and no, that was not the critical election of Hillary Clinton vs. Donald Trump.”

In response to questions about the Facebook posts, Nevitt accused VTDigger of sexism, for using a wife’s words against her husband, and she said it was “creepy” to report on social media posts she had “shared only with friends.”

“So I’m not really sure why a woman’s thoughts are being used against her husband. Again, like I said, I think it’s totally sexist of you guys,” Nevitt said.

Read more at VTDigger.org (Zuckerman’s wife says Gray is ‘lying, manipulative’ and ‘slimy’).

