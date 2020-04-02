Our newsroom may be quiet as we practice social distancing, but our staff are still hard at work bringing the news that matters most. We’re scattered throughout Vermont, Pennsylvania and Maine, staying safe and working from our kitchen tables, home desks and more. What does your at-home working area look like? Email jessie@otherpapersbvt.com to share.
Working from where?
Jessie Forand
