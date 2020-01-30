The deadline for candidates to turn in petitions to run for town office was 5 p.m. this Monday, Jan. 27.
People who have turned in their petitions for Hinesburg Selectboard are:
• 2-year term – Tom Ayer (incumbent) and Jeff Tobrocke
• 3-year term – Merrily Lovell (incumbent) and Michael Bissonette
• 2-years remaining of a 3-year term from which Aaron Kimball resigned – Michael Loner.
At the beginning of the Hinesburg Selectboard’s meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 22, Chair Phil Pouech pointed out that there were only four members. He said this was because Kimball had resigned two days before.
Pouech said Kimball had planned to serve until Town Meeting Day when a replacement would be elected to serve the remaining two years of his term, but Town Clerk Melissa Ross checked with the Secretary of State’s Office, Elections Division and found a regulation prohibits that.
You “can’t appoint or have an election, you can’t even announce it, until the person has actually resigned,” Pouech said.
Pouech said they planned to appoint someone to serve the rest of Kimball’s term at the board’s meeting on this Wednesday, Jan. 29. That meeting had not been held as of press time).
And Kimball may be interested in being appointed to fill the remainder of his term, Pouech said.
Kimball did not return calls or emails asking why he had resigned.
Candidates for Charlotte Selectboard – as of Wednesday morning, Jan. 29 – are:
• 2-year term – Dr. James Faulkner (This was the term that was held by Chair Matt Krasnow, but he is running for the 3-year term.)
• 3-year term – Krasnow, Maurice Harvey and Ed Stone. (This was the term that had been held by Fritz Tegatz, who is not running for re-election.)
All candidates had until 5 p.m. Wednesday to withdraw their candidacy.