After the dregs of frigid February days, as the sugaring season hits its stride, comes one of Vermont’s oldest civic traditions: Town Meeting Day.
Here’s what voters in Hinesburg and Charlotte should know:
Voting in Hinesburg
For those casting ballots in person, the first-floor conference room at town hall will be open on Town Meeting Day, March 1, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
If voting early, absentee ballots may be returned by snail mail to Hinesburg Town Hall, by using the drop-box outside the main entrance, or by drop-off inside. Absentee ballots can still be requested from the clerk’s office up until the day before Town Meeting Day but town clerk Melissa Ross is encouraging folks to request one by Friday.
For more information, call the clerk’s office at 802-482-2281.
Residents voting in person are required to wear a face mask at the polls.
As for ballot items, voters will be asked to approve articles, including a general town budget of almost $1.7 million, a highway department budget of almost $729,000, a police department budget of $815,000, a fire department budget of $426,000, an ambulance budget of almost $40,000 and the Carpenter-Carse Library budget of $235,000,
Voters will be asked to OK $51,000 for nonprofit organizations the town supports financially, including Hinesburg Community Resource Center ($23,000), Lake Iroquois Association ($7,500), University of Vermont Home Care and Hospice ($7,000), Agency on Aging ($4,000) and Lake Iroquois Recreation District ($3,000).
In elections this year, every race is unopposed. Incumbent selectboard members Michael Loner and Phil Pouech are both running for reelection, Loner for the three-year term, and Pouech for a two-year term.
Three candidates are running for library trustee positions, Brian Dunlop, Marianna Holzer and James Jarvis.
Keith Roberts is running for reelection to the Champlain Valley School District board, Frank Twarog is running for town moderator, Tom Giroux for cemetery trustee and Heather Roberts for Peck Estate trustee, all unopposed.
Voting in Charlotte
In Charlotte, in-person voting will take place at Charlotte Town Hall on March 1 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Masks will be required for those who are unvaccinated.
Absentee ballots can be requested from the clerk’s office up until 4 p.m. the day before Town Meeting Day and are due back by the close of polls March 1, via snail mail, drop off at town hall or in the outside drop-box. For more information, call the clerk’s office at 802-425-3071.
The Charlotte public information meeting ahead of Town Meeting Day will take place Feb. 26 at 9 a.m.
In the selectboard race, incumbent Louise McCarren is seeking another two-year term and current board chair Jim Faulkner is running for the three-year seat.
Among the articles on the Charlotte ballot, voters are asked to approve a town budget of $2.6 million, an allocation of $890,000 for the Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue, $283,000 for the Charlotte Library and $50,000 for a feasibility study to build a community center.
Selectboard member Matt Krasnow is running unopposed for one of three trustee of public funds positions to fill the last year of a vacant three-year term, while he serves the last year of his selectboard term.
Hugh “Junior” Lewis, who has been road commissioner for 23 years, is running again this year for reelection to the one-year term.
Janice Heilmann is running for a five-year term on the Charlotte Library board of trustees.
Also running unopposed for reelection are Mary Mead for a one-year term as delinquent tax collector, Charlie Russell for a one-year term as town moderator and Richard E. Mintzer for a three-year term as auditor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.