Now in its 25th year, the Vermont Penguin Plunge dipped into the chilly waters of Lake Champlain last weekend, Feb. 2. Teams of all sizes jumped into the lake to raise money for Special Olympics Vermont, which serves over 1,600 athletes and 575 Unified partners, offering 13 Olympics style sports and nine state-wide competitions each year.
Community members of all ages took the plunge, including a large team from Champlain Valley Union High School who raised over $34,000. CVU topped the leaderboard as the school with the highest amount raised. Placing a strong fifth of all school teams was Hinesburg Community School with almost $8,000 raised for Special Olympics Vermont.
Overall, this year’s Vermont Penguin Plunge made over $575,000, with more donations arriving daily. For more information, visit penguinplunge.org or specialolympicsvermont.org.