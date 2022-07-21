Two Democrats, Christina Deeley and Philip Pouech, are running for the Chittenden 4-2 House district seat vacated by longtime Hinesburg Rep. Bill Lippert, who decided not to seek reelection.
A Chicago-area native, Deeley moved to Vermont in 2010 with her family, and all four of her children attend Hinesburg Community School. She currently works as a librarian and social studies teacher at Champlain Valley Union High School.
Pouech, a 36-year resident of the town, also sent his children to both Hinesburg Community School and Champlain Valley Union High. Among many volunteer activities, he’s coordinated the town’s Green Up Day for 20-plus years and has served on the selectboard since 2012 and is currently its chair.
Both candidates will face off in the Democratic primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9. We asked the candidates a series of questions, presented here.
In light of the Dobbs decision, could you summarize your position on abortion rights and Prop 5, the Reproductive Liberty Amendment?
Christina Deeley: Abortion is health care. To have our nation’s highest court overrule its own landmark Roe v. Wade decision, nearly 50 years later, is simply appalling. It is even more appalling when considering that the majority of Americans say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, according to Pew Research Center. Even though most of our nation’s population support bodily autonomy and abortion access, six of the nine justices on our court opted to rule based on their personal beliefs. It is infuriating and it is unjust.
Due to this ruling, 26 states have now been granted the ability to ban abortion if they choose to do so. Many of them are expected to take swift action.
Thankfully, here in Vermont, our Legislature worked hard to pass H.57 in 2019, which guaranteed the right to abortion in the state regardless of future Supreme Court decisions. Now, our brave little state is also considering Proposal 5 on the general election ballot this November, which would enshrine abortion rights in our Constitution. If it passes, Vermont will be the first state to do so.
I am, and always have been, an avid supporter of Proposal 5 and all efforts to protect abortion rights.
Phil Pouech: I fully support Prop 5 to ensure every Vermonter is afforded personal reproductive liberty. I believe the Supreme Court’s decision is not a constitutional interpretation but rather a political position. I worry that other personal freedoms we have established in recent years are also under threat.
It is unfortunate that these freedoms have become state-by-state issues, therefore, I will advocate for federal legislation to protect individual rights. Until such time, it is critical that our Legislature protect Vermonter’s individual freedoms.
How far should the state go in addressing climate change? What initiatives do you support that will move the state’s energy grid toward sustainable sources of energy? Do you support the clean heat standard, and if so, how will you ensure that middle-income Vermonters aren’t hit with massive increases in home heating costs and weatherization requirements? Did it concern you that lawmakers seemed unable to explain how the standard would affect Vermonters financially?
Pouech: I believe climate change is our No. 1 long-term existential threat. It is now impacting our state’s environment and it will continue to unfairly impact our low- and moderate-income families. Those who minimalize climate change’s impact to Vermont should at least recognize every dollar spent on fossil fuels leaves our state.
Until we transition from fossil fuel reliance, we will continue to see unstable and ever-increasing costs. For example, we must build up local renewable energy as the backbone of our electric grid, take multiple actions, especially weatherization, to increase energy efficiency, strengthen and expand public transit options and embed energy efficiency into our land use planning.
I believe we should restructure the Vermont Public Utility Commission away from gubernatorial appointments to legislative appointments. This will ensure the commission is more accountable to citizens, the majority of whom support expanding locally derived solar and appropriately sited wind energy.
In addition, the commission should end any issuance of new permits for fossil fuel infrastructure. Every action deliberated in our Statehouse must consider how that action will impact the Global Warming Solutions Act goals.
The clean heat standard is a foundational step taken by our state to reach those goals. It is understandable and reasonable that Vermonters are concerned how this act would impact their pocketbooks, but I believe they are being misled by those who prefer the status quo of reliance on fossil fuels.
The legislation clearly states it “is designed to enhance social equity by minimizing adverse impacts to low-income and moderate-income customers and those households with the highest energy burdens. The design shall ensure all customers have an equitable opportunity to participate in, and benefit from, clean heat measures regardless of heating fuel used, income level, geographic location or homeownership status.”
I believe we can make this transition to clean energy and efficiency without unduly impacting low and moderate-income Vermonters. Most everyone understands when you weatherize your home and convert the heating system to high-efficiency heat pumps, heating and cooling costs will be reduced and predictable. These actions result in long-term energy cost savings and stability while effecting our moral duty to reduce greenhouse gases.
Deeley: As the mother of four young children, I worry for their futures on our warming planet because of pollution and climate change. Vermont, alongside the rest of the world, needs to take actionable steps to reverse our harmful effects on the environment.
According to the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, 76 percent of our greenhouse gas emissions come from fueling our transportation and heating our homes. Knowing this, I support the clean heat standard and the Vermont Climate Action Plan’s goals to electrify our cars and heating sources.
The clean heat standard would provide incentives, information and support for clean heating options. These efforts to transition to cleaner and more efficient heating would provide lower cost and more price-stable clean heating options for Vermonters while also reducing our dependence on fossil fuels that worsen the effects of climate change.
I understand the concerns over cost that I’ve heard from fellow Vermonters. While our efforts to combat climate change are incredibly important, we must also ensure everyone in our state is able to afford to heat their home. The clean heat standard addresses this concern, including provisions to mitigate high heating costs. I’d also specifically focus on legislation that prioritizes low-income and rural Vermonters, as well as renters, all of whom pay a disproportionate amount of their income for energy.
What are the top three issues facing Hinesburg and how would you propose to address them?
Deeley: My top priorities for the next biennium will be paid family leave and child care, equity and inclusion of all types, and the expansion of health care and mental health services.
More than 40 percent of Hinesburg households have minor children. We need people in the Legislature that understand what young families in Vermont are experiencing. We rely too heavily on free and low-pay childcare in this state, provided mostly by women of all ages. It’s a crisis, and we often force young parents to make choices between incomes and family bonding due to limited options.
Universal access to early care and intervention are essential to the future health and well-being of all Vermonters. The most important piece of legislation the House can take up is a paid family leave bill that includes provisions for people to take leave because they need it themselves, not just to care for a family member.
The last bill didn’t include this, and it was vetoed, partly due to the narrative surrounding the compromise to leave out the self-care provision. This is a simple concept, really, which the pandemic has made even clearer. Vermonters should be able to get well or care for family, no matter the health event or situation, and it should not be tied to an employment benefit package. Access to leave without fear of job loss should be a right for all Vermonters.
• Racism is a public health emergency. Vermont is not an outlier. The Vermont chapter of the ACLU and researchers at University of Vermont have shed light on statistics proving that Black people in Vermont are stopped, searched and arrested disproportionate to white people, our prison population has some of the worst racial disparities in the U.S., and our state’s refusal to make bold moves on climate change also contributes to a disproportionate impact on people of color. We all need to learn the real and hard history of this country and this state for us to change those disproportionate outcomes.
• Our current health care system is not sustainable. Insurance premiums and prescription drug costs are out of control. Costs will not go down in our current system. People cannot afford to go to the doctor, which then leads to doctors’ offices and hospitals closing due to lack of revenue.
The University of Vermont Medical Center spent millions of dollars updating electronic health record systems at their affiliate hospitals in Vermont and New York, only to have COVID-19 appear and wreak havoc on already thin budgets. The current system of fee for service is not working and the state needs to change its health care delivery model. I believe that we should work toward a system that provides primary care and preventative care for all citizens.
If people are able to see doctors regularly, it reduces health risks and long-term costs. We need to value the work of our social workers, therapists and first responders. We can do this by using recruitment incentives and pay increases. It’s time to change our health care model and focus on primary, preventative and mental health care in Vermont.
Pouech: I put climate change as our No. 1 long-term threat as described above. It threatens our children, grandchildren and future generations. Failure to fairly address this issue can undermine everything else we value. For example, climate change will destabilize countries and economies all over the world, including the United States, and result in a continual crisis in world food stability and cause uncontrolled climate refugee migration.
My second priority is to institute more progressive tax structures. Those with the means and those who benefit the most from our society, must pay their fair share to support our institutions. Our reliance on property tax, specifically those taxes on single-family homes and low-income rentals is unfair because property is not always a measure of income. Expansion of the existing homestead property tax relief program is one way to move this forward.
My third issue is more local to Hinesburg. Our town will experience a large amount of development and population growth in the next few years. Fortunately, Hinesburg has taken the time to prepare for this expected growth. As a member of the selectboard, I worked to institute zoning changes to ensure our town growth will meet the goals of our town plan.
Those goals encourage development in our village center while limiting growth in our sensitive rural zones, which will maintain the rural character of Hinesburg. We need the state to support towns like Hinesburg as they work to address issues around growth and sustainability. For example, the state should provide more financial support as we develop and maintain water and wastewater systems that are more energy efficient and better for the environment.
State transportation policies must focus on efficiency and alternate transportation options to minimize inefficient single occupancy vehicle traffic through our village center. The state can also play a major role in helping communities like Hinesburg regionalize town services. It is unsustainable for each individual town to provide high quality critical services such as policing, fire protection and emergency medical response. I believe my understanding of Hinesburg’s strengths, which include, open governance, volunteerism and love of community, along with our challenge to maintain affordable high-quality services, will ensure I am keenly focused on legislation that can directly help Hinesburg.
Currently, Vermont state lawmakers earn $774 weekly during the legislative session, with no health care benefits, for an annual base pay around $13,932. Do you think this prevents some Vermonters from serving and results in less diversity of thought in the Legislature? Should pay be increased?
Pouech: I agree that the present level of our compensation limits the pool of qualified citizens who can represent their districts. I readily admit I can consider serving in the Legislature because I have the time and can absorb any loss of income that comes with this commitment. I know there are many other potential legislators who do not have this opportunity. Our state government is supposed to be a “citizen” Legislature. If we open the opportunity to serve to all, our Legislature will better represent all Vermonters. I would consider changes to base pay and the provision of benefits if it was based on an income-sensitive scale as I believe this can increase the likelihood our Legislature will be truly representative.
Deeley: The work of state politicians is important, and they deserve a livable wage. I believe the low pay and lack of benefits for state lawmakers in our state, as well as many other states, is not conducive to equitable and diverse representation in our Legislature.
Whether intended or not, we have created barriers that restrict who can and cannot make the exciting decision to run for office. This has led to a significant lack of diversity in who has a voice in the important conversations happening on behalf of Vermont’s communities. We have entire communities who are not being properly represented due to the gatekeeping of this system.
Many current and past state legislators have worked additional jobs both in and out of session, and some still struggle to make ends meet. It takes a level of economic privilege to decide to run for office in Vermont without also stressing about your financial situation if you’re elected. This pay system has to change so more Vermonters have the ability to run to represent their communities, thus bringing more diversity in people and ideas to Montpelier.
The governor signed the Legislature’s new education formula into law, which could mean the Champlain Valley School District will have to face tough choices in coming years, either hefty spending increases, cuts to the education system, or a combination of both. How would you explain to a voter/taxpayer your support or opposition to this measure?
Deeley: I support educational equity, which is the goal of the new funding formula. Schools and districts with higher percentages of students experiencing poverty, rural students and English Language Learners will benefit after years of inequitable funding.
While I’ve yet to see a final version of what this will mean for Champlain Valley School District budgets in future years, my advocacy goal in this situation is to ensure Hinesburg Community School is not lost in a district-only conversation. Because of governance consolidation through Act 46, we have less local control of our local school because we don’t have our own school board, and Hinesburg’s programming is not at the level of our neighboring schools.
Our district does not provide equitable experiences for Hinesburg students. For example, until recently Hinesburg Community School did not have full-time principals, our classrooms are outdated, access to a maker space is limited and schoolwide reading initiatives aren’t happening. This is all in sharp contrast to what students in Shelburne and Williston receive. Intra-district equity must be part of the larger educational equity conversation.
Pouech: Education spending has challenged this state for years. I will always make sure changes to tax formulas ensure equal education for all Vermonters. This requires towns with more financial resources to support those school districts with fewer financial resources and/or higher needs. I do believe there are actions that can be taken statewide to help lower and control education costs.
For example, each school district must currently negotiate and obtain medical benefits for their school employees on the open market. I strongly support providing high quality health benefits to our school staff and all essential state and town employees. I think we can provide the best available benefits at lower costs if we negotiate at the state level rather than require each district and town to battle it out with health care providers. A statewide program negotiated with providers as a single contract will bring in cost savings and ensure an equal provision of high-quality benefits.
Why should voters pick you as state representative from Hinesburg?
Deeley: The dual pandemics of COVID-19 and racism have shined a light on the truth of our country’s many system and policy failures. That truth also reaches us here in Vermont, and even here in Hinesburg. People often talk about “two Vermonts,” one for those who have experienced racism, and one for those who have not. But there are many more Vermonts depending on the layers of identity privilege a person has.
For example, I have seen the mental health and social challenges faced by my students and their families, regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, ability or socioeconomic status. After sitting in an emergency department with a member of my own family suffering a mental health crisis and spending countless hours navigating through the mental health care system, I knew it was time to work for systemic change.
My experiences and convictions have been recognized through my endorsements from Rights & Democracy, the Vermont State Employees’ Association, Renew U.S. and the Vermont NEA. Also of note, it’s been 77 years since Hinesburg last elected a female state representative. I’d be honored to serve our community and break this streak.
If you believe that health care is a human right, and climate change is real and needs to be addressed more urgently, we need to teach our students the real and hard history of this country in order to fight racial injustice, we need to close the many access and opportunity gaps that exist in Vermont, and that women deserve equal pay for equal work, then please cast your vote for me during this August’s primary election.
Pouech: I have a 30-year history of service to Hinesburg, ranging from volunteering for youth sports programs to serving in elected positions. I have worked directly with many Hinesburg residents. A good example of this is my 20-plus years coordinating Green-Up activities for our town, where I have learned how to bring citizens of all ages and beliefs together to work for a common cause. I have witnessed small children grow up with an ethic of community caring that grew from their early experiences as Green Up volunteers.
I’ve also been actively involved in the United Church of Hinesburg. I belong and volunteer for the church not for personal religious reasons but to support its demonstrated history of service to our community. We are fortunate to have a strong base of nonprofit service organizations in our community. I experience true joy and fulfillment when I engage in these community service activities.
Through my on-going service as a selectboard member I have demonstrated an ability to understand the complex governmental processes our town must follow. I am willing to put in the time to learn our laws and regulations and remain open minded to understand and respect all perspectives on the wide variety of issues that arise. I am proud that as selectboard chair, I worked hard to ensure every voice was heard and every step taken, or decision made was the result of an open and honest process of dialogue and compromise.
I have chosen to address the ongoing challenge of affordable and accessible transportation by serving as Hinesburg’s commissioner to the Green Mountain Transit Board. My efforts ensure Hinesburg maintains and hopefully increases bus transit options, thereby reducing the need for and reliance on the high cost of individual vehicle transportation.
Our transit board provides needed medical transportation for our elderly and venerable populations. I have been a strong supporter of providing no-cost bus service because bus transportation may be the only option for our lowest income families.
I feel it is my duty as an elected official to take on issues and responsibilities and have many recent examples of this commitment. These include participating in the process of hiring our town manager, investigating and helping to select wastewater design options to meet our newly issued state permit and, just this year, volunteering to chair a committee assembled to address the failure of our town hall roof.
Finally, I decided to run for Hinesburg’s state representative because of my earnest desire to serve. Though I have my own ideas and opinions, I want to be known as a legislator who listens to all sides of the issues, communicates openly with my Hinesburg’s constituents, and makes well-reasoned decisions that benefit both our state and local community.
