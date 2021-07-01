School’s out, creemee stands are bustling, tomato plants are shooting up, neighbors are slapping watermelon on barbecues and slip n’ slides are slinking out of storage — it’s summer. Kicking off the season, like every year, is the Fourth of July, ripe with opportunities to socialize and enjoy some good old-fashioned fireworks.

Who would’ve thought a person could miss bright lights and loud noises so much?

While it may not be officially post-pandemic summer quite yet, the relief from statewide COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings has unleashed a tide of hugs, kisses and a strong desire to hang out. In person. With multiple people.

After Vermont vaccination rates reached 80 percent earlier this month, Gov. Phil Scott lifted all remaining restrictions and did not renew the state of emergency. If you’re vaccinated and feeling comfortable about socializing, here’s the 411 on July 4 events around Chittenden County.

Hinesburg

This weekend is full of festivities. Saturday kicks off with various fun runs: at 6 p.m., registration for the Hilly Hobble Foot Race begins in front of the Hinesburg Community School; at 6:30 p.m., the 10K begins at the bottom of Buck Hill Road West; at 7 p.m., the 5K begins at the same place, followed at 7:10 p.m. by the kids 2K race at Veteran’s Park.

On Sunday at noon, the parade departs from the bottom of Buck Hill Road West and Route 116, winding through the village and ending at the post office. The new Champlain Valley School District superintendent, Rene Sanchez, will chat with community members in the Hinesburg Community School parking lot area 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ice cream will be served throughout the day by the Community Alliance Church in front of the Hinesburg Nursery School. The Hinesburgh Public House will host a lawn party, featuring a dunk booth, games, music, food and drinks, from noon-3 p.m. Mini golf on the green is back this year as well, from 12:45-4:45 p.m., behind the police department.

At dusk, fireworks behind the Hinesburg Community School end the night.

In lieu of celebrating a grand marshal for this year’s parade as is the tradition, the recreation commission recognized the whole Hinesburg community “for their strength and endurance over the past year and a half,” according to the town website.

Shelburne

While no parade will be held for Independence Day this year, the Vermont Symphony Orchestra will play a free concert tonight at 5 p.m. at the Shelburne Museum; gates open at 4 p.m. Look for more information coming out on a summer fireworks display that will likely take place in August, according to the town parks and recreation department.

Burlington

On Saturday, food vendors and music from band Sambatucada will kick off celebrations at Battery Park starting at 5 p.m. At the same time, Mayor Miro Weinberger will unveil a COVID-19 memorial in the park, followed by some words at 9 p.m.

Vermont band, Pontoon, will play at the park stage from 6-7:30 p.m., followed from 8-9 p.m. by local singer, Francesca Blanchard. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Colchester

The town’s 50th annual celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. on Sunday with the parade starting at Colchester High School, winding down Blakely Road to end at Lavigne Road.

Bayside Beach will be open during the daylight hours, with a lifeguard on duty. Food trucks set up shop at Bayside Park 5 p.m. to close, accompanied by some tunes from the Hitmen starting at 6:45 p.m. Fireworks commence at dusk from the Bayside Softball Field.

Essex Junction

On Sunday, celebrations begin at 6 p.m. on the Midway Lawn at the Champlain Valley Expo, with food, live music and games. Fireworks shoot off at 9:30 p.m.

Milton

At 11 a.m., the parade begins cruising through Herrick Avenue, Barnum Street, Route 7, Middle Road, Bombardier Road, ending at Bombardier Park West. In the evening at 6 p.m., live music and food trucks set up at the park and fireworks will close out the night starting at dusk.

South Burlington

SoBu is relying on its neighbors to parcel out the fun.

Westford

On Sunday, a parade starts at 11 a.m. looping around the Town Common twice. From noon-2 p.m., the celebration will feature music, kids games, cornhole, duck races, a library book sale, barbecue by the country store and a lemonade stand from local Girl Scouts.

Williston

Friday celebrations include a book sale in front of the library from 4-7 p.m., as well as an ice cream social and a town band concert on the village green. The Independence Day parade kicks off Saturday morning at 10 a.m. from Johnson Lane to Old Stage Road, followed by a 5K run, 5 p.m. at Williston Community Park and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Ice cream sandwiches will be available on the green, thanks to the Williston Historical Society, from 9 a.m. to noon.