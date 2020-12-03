Sabina Brochu, a junior at Champlain Valley Union High School, had a pretty big week right before Thanksgiving.
That Wednesday, she presented the results of a study to the state board of education. Two days later she joined Gov. Phil Scott’s bi-weekly televised press conference.
Brochu and Angelita Pena, a sophomore from Mount Abraham Union High School, are the two student members of the state’s board of education. Their study revealed a unique perspective on education in COVID-19 — that of students.
Brochu said the study is a measure of how students feel, not a measure of how they are doing.
“But how they feel is important,” she said.
The study was conducted mid-October, when there was an average of 11 positive cases a week. The week before the presentation, positive cases in Vermont had jumped to 104 cases a week, so it’s likely not a reflection of how students currently feel at school.
Schools respond
Everything’s not hunky dory, it seems, but through the survey students said they feel good about online, in-school and hybrid learning.
In the past, Brochu told the State Board of Education on Nov. 18, she and Pena have reported with personal accounts but decided to get a broader view.
To that end they developed a survey which they sent to students around the state.
After getting little response from their own contacts, Brochu sent the survey to principals at Vermont’s largest high schools asking them to distribute them to their students. Through this they got most of their responses.
Almost a third, 28.5 percent, of participants were CVU students, followed by South Burlington High School with 20.1 percent of the total responses received.
Pena’s school, Mount Abe, sent in 6.8 percent of the total.
Other responding schools included: Essex High School, Spaulding High School, Mount Mansfield Union High School, U-32 High School and Montpelier High School.
Better this fall than last
Almost a third of students, 30 percent, said they thought their overall education this fall is better than the last — before COVID affected learning.
More than 34 percent, though, said it was worse.
For her, Pena said, it has been a great time for individualized learning. She has heard from students who say it’s not working for them. She knows some students who say they need to be in school five days a week.
“It’s not working for them,” Pena said. It is rare, but she has heard from some students who say they have teachers who won’t listen or try to understand their problems with online learning.
The pace of learning is tough. In some cases, students are trying to get through a year’s worth of work in half a semester, Pena said.
“My courses are personally fine, but I’m here to speak for many students. For some it is fine, but it’s not working for some,” she said.
Initially, Brochu said she struggled with asynchronous learning, which involves teachers recording online lessons, students studying and completing assignments on their own.
Synchronous learning, by contrast, is when students watch an online lesson together and can ask questions of a teacher in real-time.
Brochu said she personally has adjusted and become more independent in her learning. She is one of the students for whom hybrid learning has been a good solution and who have responded well to the opportunity to structure their own day.
“If I had a really rough day on Wednesday and I want to sleep in until 10:30, I can do that because I just have to get my assignment done by Thursday at midnight,” Brochu said.
While she appreciates the flexibility and freedom, Brochu said it doesn’t work for all students.
Hybrid education just for COVID times
In response to a question from board member Kathy Lavoie about whether hybrid learning should be adapted into education after the pandemic, Brochu said, “I think it should only be used in a world of COVID because it’s not going to work for a lot of kids.”
Brochu said a large number of students are participating in extracurricular activities, with sports getting the most attention. She said she feels extracurricular activities are important for helping students relax from the pressures of their studies and COVID.
The survey found a large majority of students – more than 81 percent – felt protected while participating in extracurricular activities, with more than 45 percent saying they felt “super protected.”
Only three of 720 students who responded reported feeling not protected at all during extracurricular activities.
With winter approaching, Brochu said, “Mental health is another thing that schools need to start being aware of because you can no longer have kids running around outside kicking a soccer ball. You’ll have kids running around inside all touching the same basketball.”
Most feel protected at school
A large majority, 75 percent, of Vermont high school students said they feel protected from the coronavirus at school — with more than 54 percent responding as feeling “protected” and more than 21 percent feeling “super protected.”
Less than 1 percent of students responded that they don’t feel protected at all.
The students credited this to proper mask usage and sanitization.
Pena said her personal perspective was that “outdoor classrooms have been really great because it’s a chance to be outdoors and we can take our masks off, spread out while still being able to communicate.”
Brochu applauded schools’ sanitation, specifically the wiping down of tables in the lunchroom. She said she is seeing students being disciplined about using hand sanitizers.
“Having your own desk has given me comfort, and proper mask usage. When I do see someone with their mask below their nose or otherwise not use proper mask usage, it does make me feel uncomfortable,” Brochu said.
A majority of the students surveyed — 67 percent — said they feel the online education they are getting this fall has been better than last spring. More than 22 percent said it was the same. Less than 10 percent said it was worse or much worse.
Teachers have put in a lot of effort into learning how to do online teaching better, Brochu said, and Pena agreed that “it has been 100 percent better than last spring.”
A limitation of the study, Brochu said, is that high school students were the only ones surveyed, so it doesn’t give insight into how younger students are feeling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.